Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Pennsylvania: 911 20th Anniversary

Pennsylvania: 911 20th Anniversary
Embed
Pennsylvania: 911 20th Anniversary

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:41 0:00
Direct link

An abandoned strip mine near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, is now home to the largest memorial related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who reported from the crash site of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, and the days afterwards, visits. with those connected to the incident

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG