Paul Nyathi: Noone is Above The Law in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, says there are ready to deal with perpetrators of violence ahead of the country's general elections. He told a meeting convened by journalists in Harare that nobody is above the law.(Video: Mavis Gama)
