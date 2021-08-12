'Golden Girl' Patricia Davies on Winning Gold in 1980 Tokyo Olympic Games
Patricia Davies, a member of the Zimbabwe hockey team which won a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, tells VOA Zimbabwe Service in an exclusive interview how they prepared for their matches against tough nations in the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games in which they stunned host nation, Russia.
