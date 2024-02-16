Patients Wait for Lifesaving Medications as US Drug Shortage Continues
Patients all around the world are still experiencing drug shortages long after COVID-19 supply-chain jams have cleared. The U.S. Senate is looking at solutions as a nonprofit steps in to find these drugs. VOA Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti tells one woman's story.
