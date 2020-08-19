Parents Spending More Time With Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In this age of no school, no camps and no big gatherings, millions of parents are spending more time with their child but also working from home. For many, the only way to keep them entertained during the work day is to give them more screen time. Anna Nelson has the story narrated by Anna Rice.
