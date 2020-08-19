Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Parents Spending More Time With Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Parents Spending More Time With Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Embed
Parents Spending More Time With Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:57 0:00
Direct link

In this age of no school, no camps and no big gatherings, millions of parents are spending more time with their child but also working from home. For many, the only way to keep them entertained during the work day is to give them more screen time. Anna Nelson has the story narrated by Anna Rice.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG