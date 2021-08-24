Paralympic Games to Kick Off
The 2020 Paralympic Games begin this week in Tokyo where the Paralympians will compete in 22 sports. Aaron Fedor visits an athlete in Princeton, New Jersey, who speaks about his personal journey, breaking down barriers, and the importance of redefining how people look at disability.
