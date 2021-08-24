Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Paralympic Games to Kick Off

Paralympic Games to Kick Off
Embed
Paralympic Games to Kick Off

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:02 0:00
Direct link

The 2020 Paralympic Games begin this week in Tokyo where the Paralympians will compete in 22 sports. Aaron Fedor visits an athlete in Princeton, New Jersey, who speaks about his personal journey, breaking down barriers, and the importance of redefining how people look at disability.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG