South Africa Project Designed to Rescue Pangolins
South Africa Project Designed to Rescue Pangolins

A private game reserve in South Africa is collaborating on a project to rescue trafficked pangolins - a scaly mammal that is one of the most trafficked species in the world. Romain Chanson has the story from the southeast province of KwaZulu-Natal in this report narrated by Carol Guensburg.

