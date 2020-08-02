Accessibility links

Pandemic Music Industry ...

Pandemic Music Industry ...

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on professional musicians. With concerts, festivals, tours and award shows all around the world canceled or put on indefinite hold, many professional musicians who had relied on performances for their income, found themselves in a difficult situation.

