Villagers Singing, Dancing Before Receiving US$1,000 from Pan African Game Changers for Drilling Borehole
Jubilant villagers singing and dancing before receiving US$1,000 from Pan African Game Changers, which responded to the Somnene community's appeal for help on VOA Studio 7 in digging a borehole near a clinic being constructed by locals and Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. (Video: Ezra Sibanda)
