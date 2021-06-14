Accessibility links

Villagers Singing, Dancing Before Receiving US$1,000 from Pan African Game Changers for Drilling Borehole

Jubilant villagers singing and dancing before receiving US$1,000 from Pan African Game Changers, which responded to the Somnene community's appeal for help on VOA Studio 7 in digging a borehole near a clinic being constructed by locals and Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. (Video: Ezra Sibanda)

