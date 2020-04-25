Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 222: COVID-19, Africa’s Women in the Front Lines

The coronavirus pandemic is now more than a threat across Africa and the world, it is a new, deadly reality. And, it could hit Africa’s women, many of whom are primary caretakers and breadwinners, hardest. In Our Voices this week, we look at the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on women’s safety,etc

