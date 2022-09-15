South African Businesswoman Says Operation Dudula Directionless

Aisha Cisse, a South African businesswoman, says local people are jealous of the hard work foreigners are doing in the country and that's why Operation Dudula wants them to go back to their respective homes.
Episodes
-
September 12, 2022
Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege
-
-
September 10, 2022
Queen remembered at NYC park dedicated to 9/11
-
September 09, 2022
Gender Commissioner Speaking About Women And Politics.
-
September 09, 2022
Life, Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II ...
-
September 08, 2022
Liz Truss Speaking About Queen Elizabeth's Death
Facebook Forum