Operation Dudula Raiding Shops Owned by Foreigners
Members of Operation Dudula on Friday invaded small shops in South Africa owned by foreigners where they were demanding that they should cease to operate as such businesses are set aside for locals. They were also claiming that these shops are selling expired goods. (Video: Thuso Khumalo)
