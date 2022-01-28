Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

On Kyiv’s Streets, a Nervous Calm

On Kyiv’s Streets, a Nervous Calm
Embed
On Kyiv’s Streets, a Nervous Calm

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:51 0:00
Direct link

Ukraine’s leaders have been working to calm anxiety among the population as the threat of a Russian invasion continues to loom. On social media platforms, Ukrainians have been trading tips on how to prepare for war. In Kyiv, life continues as normal and people don't want to talk about it.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG