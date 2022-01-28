On Kyiv’s Streets, a Nervous Calm
Ukraine’s leaders have been working to calm anxiety among the population as the threat of a Russian invasion continues to loom. On social media platforms, Ukrainians have been trading tips on how to prepare for war. In Kyiv, life continues as normal and people don't want to talk about it.
