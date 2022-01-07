Accessibility links

On Anniversary of Capitol Siege, Biden Lays Blame on Trump

On the first anniversary of the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a forceful speech in defense of American democracy.He laid blame for the insurrection squarely on former President Donald Trump and Republicans who continue to spread the false narrative of poll rigging

