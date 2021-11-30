Accessibility links

Omicron poses very high global risk: WHO

The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,sounded the alarm at a meeting

