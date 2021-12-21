Accessibility links

Omicron Triggers Lockdowns and Protests; Packs Hospitals

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, largely driven by the omicron variant, continues spreading across the world, pushing some health care systems to the brink. In some places, government measures to control spread have been met with opposition by those who say they’ve had enough of lockdowns

