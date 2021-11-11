Accessibility links

Observers See Window Closing on a Political Solution in Ethiopia

Representatives to the United Nations Security Council say time is running out on finding a political solution to the Tigray conflict before Ethiopia descends into all-out civil war. The warning comes as people inTigray suffer food and fuel shortages due to a government blockade of humanitarian aid

