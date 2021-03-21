Accessibility links

Former Opposition VP Says MDC Formations Violent, Intolerant

Obert Gutu, former vice president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe, claims that MDC formations are violent, intolerant and are controlled by the West. He says he joined Zanu PF because he didn't want to be seen as a puppet. He speaks with VOA Gibbs Dube.

