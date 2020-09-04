Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Some Business May Not Reopen in New York

Some Business May Not Reopen in New York
Embed
Some Business May Not Reopen in New York

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:17 0:00
Direct link

About one-third of the New York City’s 240,000 small businesses may never reopen after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a report by the business group Partnership for New York City. Among them are small businesses owned by women. Nina Vishneva spoke with female entrepreneurs

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG