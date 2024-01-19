Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Nqobani Sithole on Dismissal of CCC High Court Case

Nqobani Sithole on Dismissal of CCC High Court Case
Embed
Nqobani Sithole on Dismissal of CCC High Court Case

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:25 0:00
Direct link

Sengezo Tshabangu;s attorney Nqobani Sithole speaking about a High Court application challenging their removal from parliament. The lawmakers, including CCC parliamentary chief whip Amos Chibaya, are among several MPs that have been recalled by Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC secretary general.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG