Nqobani Sithole on Dismissal of CCC High Court Case
Sengezo Tshabangu;s attorney Nqobani Sithole speaking about a High Court application challenging their removal from parliament. The lawmakers, including CCC parliamentary chief whip Amos Chibaya, are among several MPs that have been recalled by Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC secretary general.
Episodes
-
January 18, 2024
Former Zimbabwean Commercial Farmers Thriving in Zambia
-
January 18, 2024
Zambia Hopes to Reclaim Championship Title at Africa Cup of Nations
-
January 18, 2024
WFP to Assist up to 230,000 Food Insecure Zimbabweans
-
-
January 17, 2024
US$12 Million for Zimbabwe Food Assistance
-
January 17, 2024
Soccer Fans Attending AFCON Games
Forum