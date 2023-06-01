Accessibility links

'Nothing Left': Refugees Describe City Demolished by Fighting in West Darfur

Intercommunal violence and fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in West Darfur state have intensified in recent days, according to reports. Witnesses who escaped the city of Geneina say their hometown is being ripped apart. Henry Wilkins reports from Chad.

