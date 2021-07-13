Accessibility links

Northern Afghanistan Fighting

As the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, Taliban attacks have significantly increased, and the group is gaining ground in some rural areas across the country. But thousands of locals in northern Afghanistan are joining the Afghan military in fighting the Taliban in the region.

