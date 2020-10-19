Accessibility links

North Korea's New ICBM Designed to Overwhelm U.S. Missile Defenses

Analysts say North Korea's newly unveiled intercontinental ballistic missile appears designed to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses. As VOA’s Bill Gallo reports, that means it’s getting harder and more expensive to defend against North Korea’s growing missile force, according to experts.]

