North Korea US Election ...
During his first term as president, Donald Trump met three times and reportedly exchanged at least 25 personal letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But those interactions could soon end, depending on the outcome of the November presidential election, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.
Episodes
-
August 26, 2020
Africa Polio Nigeria ...
-
August 25, 2020
Connecting Every Student ...
-
August 25, 2020
VOA60 Africa - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Sudan
-
-
August 25, 2020
Drive-Thru Community Theater ...
-
August 25, 2020
History of Republican Party ...