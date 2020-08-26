Accessibility links

North Korea US Election

During his first term as president, Donald Trump met three times and reportedly exchanged at least 25 personal letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But those interactions could soon end, depending on the outcome of the November presidential election, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

