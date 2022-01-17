Accessibility links

Nobert Sebastian: Poor Performance of Zimbabwe Warriors Worrying

Former Zimbabwe Saints and Gweru United player, Nobert Sebastian, says the poor performance of the Warriors at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is a reflection of the way soccer is being run in the country. Sebastian also coached Lancaster Steel Football Club. (Video: @ezratshisasibanda)

