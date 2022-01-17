Nobert Sebastian: Poor Performance of Zimbabwe Warriors Worrying
Former Zimbabwe Saints and Gweru United player, Nobert Sebastian, says the poor performance of the Warriors at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is a reflection of the way soccer is being run in the country. Sebastian also coached Lancaster Steel Football Club. (Video: @ezratshisasibanda)
Episodes
-
January 17, 2022
Freedom on Wheels
-
January 17, 2022
CDC Updates Guidance as Omicron Rages
-
January 16, 2022
New Discoveries Shed Light on Time of Jesus
-
January 16, 2022
Covid Anxiety And Depression
-
January 15, 2022
Shelter on the Line
-
January 15, 2022
The Power of Choice
Facebook Forum