Nigerian Youth Hold Vigil for Student Killed by ISIS Affiliate

Nigerian youth have held a vigil for a student killed last month by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, a breakaway Boko Haram group. The militants released a video showing the gruesome execution of 22-year-old Ropvil Daciya, who the group kidnapped on January 9 on his way to Jos to Maiduguri.