Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine's Kherson Take Huge Risks in Bid to Leave

Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine's Kherson Take Huge Risks in Bid to Leave
Embed
Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine's Kherson Take Huge Risks in Bid to Leave

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:35 0:00
Direct link

Relatives of Nigerian students trapped in the besieged Black Sea port city of Kherson are calling on authorities to do more to return them home safely. Over the past three weeks, some of the estimated 80 students trapped in Kherson have tried to reach safety in neighboring countries.

Relatives of Nigerian students trapped in the besieged Black Sea port city of Kherson are calling on authorities to do more to return them home safely. Over the past three weeks, some of the estimated 80 students trapped in Kherson have tried to reach safety in neighboring countries. But not everyone got lucky. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja. Camera - Emeka Gibson.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG