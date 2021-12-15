Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Nigerian Aid Groups Encourage Women to Learn About Blockchain Technology

Nigerian Aid Groups Encourage Women to Learn About Blockchain Technology
Embed
Nigerian Aid Groups Encourage Women to Learn About Blockchain Technology

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00
Direct link

Nigeria has been recording massive growth in its information technology sector, but only one-fifth of IT workers are women, according to government figures. Aid groups are trying to help women and girls enter the IT world by teaching them about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG