Nigerian Aid Groups Encourage Women to Learn About Blockchain Technology
Nigeria has been recording massive growth in its information technology sector, but only one-fifth of IT workers are women, according to government figures. Aid groups are trying to help women and girls enter the IT world by teaching them about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.
Episodes
-
December 14, 2021
Africa 54 - December 13, 2021
-
December 14, 2021
Kenya Chinese Education ...
-
December 13, 2021
Afghan Civilians Fear Continuation of Violence as IS Mounts Attacks
-
December 13, 2021
Biden Seeks to Reassure Ukraine Amid Fears of a Russian Invasion
-
December 13, 2021
Tornadoes Shred American Midwest
-
December 12, 2021
Torrential Rainfall in Bolivia Crashes Bridge to the Ground