Nearly half of Nigerian households rely on high-polluting generators due to the country’s poor infrastructure and soaring fuel prices, according to a joint report by research firm Stears and Nigeria's Sterling Bank. A new group called Solar Sister is helping women and girls access solar power and become more financially independent. Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja, Nigeria. Camera: Emeka Gibson and Timothy Obiezu
Nigeria's Solar Sisters Bring Clean Energy to Communities
