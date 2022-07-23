Accessibility links

Nigeria's Solar Sisters Bring Clean Energy to Communities

Nearly half of Nigerian households rely on high-polluting generators due to the country’s poor infrastructure and soaring fuel prices, according to a joint report by research firm Stears and Nigeria's Sterling Bank. A new group called Solar Sister is helping women and girls access solar power and become more financially independent. Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja, Nigeria. Camera: Emeka Gibson and Timothy Obiezu

