Less Than 1% of Nigerians Vaccinated
Amid the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, less than 1 percent of people in Africa's most populated country, Nigeria, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nigerian authorities are scrambling for more vaccines but say misinformation and myths are discouraging uptake.
