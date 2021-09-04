Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Less Than 1% of Nigerians Vaccinated

Less Than 1% of Nigerians Vaccinated
Embed
Less Than 1% of Nigerians Vaccinated

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:45 0:00
Direct link

Amid the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, less than 1 percent of people in Africa's most populated country, Nigeria, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nigerian authorities are scrambling for more vaccines but say misinformation and myths are discouraging uptake.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG