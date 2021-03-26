Accessibility links

COVID-19 Rolls Back Years of Progress in Treating TB in Nigeria

Campaigners against Tuberculosis, a bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs, say the coronavirus pandemic has rolled back years of progress in treating TB. But Nigeria, one of the countries hardest hit by the disease, has managed to maintain its progress. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja

