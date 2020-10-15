Nigeria Police Unit Banned ...
The Nigerian government has disbanded a controversial police unit known for beating and torturing ordinary citizens. But protests against the SARS unit that began two weeks ago continued across Nigeria Tuesday, with demonstrators demanding justice for victims and an end to police impunity.
