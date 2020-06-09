Mobile Money Transfers Up in Nigeria

Accessibility links

With Nigerian businesses struggling because of coronavirus lockdown measures, the use of mobile money to transact business is growing rapidly. The use of mobile money grew by almost 15 percent in March, and experts say the practice is expected to become even more common as the pandemic continues.

