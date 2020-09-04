Nigeria Herbal Medicine ...
A Nigerian biotechnologist claims to have an herbal treatment for COVID-19 that is “more potent” than a popular - but unproven similar tonic made in Madagascar. But medical authorities caution that plant-based medicines must be tested before use or else they can do more harm than good.
