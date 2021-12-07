Nigeria Fuel Price Pollution ...

Accessibility links

Nigerians are turning to cheaper firewood and charcoal for cooking after an October surge in gas prices doubled the price for cooking gas. Nigeria's liquefied petroleum gas suppliers and environmentalists are urging authorities to bring prices down for consumers and prevent a surge in air pollution

