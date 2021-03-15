Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Nigerians Displaced by Boko Haram ....

Boko Haram militants have terrorized northeastern Nigeria for more than a decade, driving what the United Nations says are more than two million people from their homes. VOA’s Haruna Shehu visited with internally displaced people in Borno state as authorities prepare to resettle them closer to home.

