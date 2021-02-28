Accessibility links

Nigeria Boko Haram Abductee

Nigeria Boko Haram Abductee
Nigeria Boko Haram Abductee

Three years ago this month, Boko Haram abducted 110 girls from a school in Dapchi, Nigeria. One girl, Leah Sharibu, remains in captivity. Her parents remain hopeful she will be freed but say the government is doing nothing to ensure her release. Percy Dabang reports from Yola, Nigeria.

