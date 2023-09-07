Newly-Elected Councillor Refuses to Take Oath Using Bible But Ends Swearing in by Saying 'Help Me God'
Mbare Ward 3 councillor, Simbarashe Chanachimwe of Zanu PF, popularly known as Dhama, who is also an alleged drug dealer, was today sworn in as councillor for the Harare City Council. He refused to swear using the Bible, citing religious reasons. But he nearly forgot that at the end of the oath.
