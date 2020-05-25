Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

New VOA Zimbabwe Satellite ...

New VOA Zimbabwe Satellite ...
Embed
New VOA Zimbabwe Satellite ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:48 0:00

VOA Africa in Zimbabwe has moved to a new satellite! Listeners currently tuning in via Intelsat 20 can now also find us on the SES-5 Ku-band and C-band transponders. You can still receive the VOA Southern Africa - Zimbabwe audio on Intelsat 20, but the signal will be deactivated on June 30th, 2020

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG