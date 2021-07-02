New York City Solstice Yoga
Solstice Yoga returned to New York City’s Times Square in 2021, after being suspended last year because of the pandemic. The all-day event brought together over two thousand enthusiasts with their yoga mats to the very heart of Times Square. Evgeny Maslov filed this story narrated by Anna Rice.
Episodes
-
July 01, 2021
Biden, Governors on Heat Wave, Wildfires and Drought
-
July 01, 2021
COVID University Exams ...
-
-
July 01, 2021
Nkomo Speaking About His Removal from Government
-
July 01, 2021
95% of COVID-19 Infections in Britain Delta Variants
-
July 01, 2021
Zimbabwe Painted Dog Conservation