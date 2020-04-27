How New York Startups Built a Ventilator in One Month
The production of a ventilator normally takes a year or longer, but a group of researchers and engineers came together to make it happen in one month at a fraction of normal cost. The Spiro Wave bridge ventilator could prove especially helpful in developing countries where supplies are much scarcer
