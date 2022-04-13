New York Shooting Suspect in Police Custody

Accessibility links

The suspect in a mass shooting Tuesday on a New York City subway was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a federal terrorism offense, Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told reporters. Frank R. James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood after police received a tip. According to The New York Times, he was taken into custody without incident.

