New York Shooting Suspect in Police Custody
The suspect in a mass shooting Tuesday on a New York City subway was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a federal terrorism offense, Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told reporters. Frank R. James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood after police received a tip. According to The New York Times, he was taken into custody without incident.
Episodes
April 13, 2022
Ukrainian Refugees Race to Escape War
April 11, 2022
Russia Ramps Up Attacks on Civilian Targets in Ukraine
April 10, 2022
Preparations Underway for Slain Elvis Nyathi's Burial
