Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

New York City Solstice Yoga ...

New York City Solstice Yoga ...
Embed
New York City Solstice Yoga ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:46 0:00
Direct link

Solstice Yoga returned to New York City’s Times Square in 2021, after being suspended last year because of the pandemic. The all-day event brought together over two thousand enthusiasts with their yoga mats to the very heart of Times Square. Evgeny Maslov filed this story narrated by Anna Rice.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG