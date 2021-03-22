New York City Reopens
New York, one of the U.S. cities hit hardest by the coronavirus last year, is continuing to open, with commercial event organizations allowed to operate again, restaurants increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%, and live venues, like Broadway theaters, to start up as well. Henry Morton reports
