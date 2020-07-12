New Visa Guidelines for International Students Creating Challenges ..

Accessibility links

New guidelines introduced this week by U.S. immigration will require international students to leave the U.S. if they do not attend class on campus in person. But students already in the U.S. on F-1 visas will face challenges trying to go home amid a global pandemic. Esha Sarai has more.

