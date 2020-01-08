Accessibility links
A New Phone Just for Kids: No Internet Access, No App Store
1 hour ago
A New Phone Just for Kids: No Internet Access, No App Store
A new cellular network just for kids? The company behind it, Gabb Wireless, promises their phones help protect kids from the dangers of smartphones. Deana Mitchell dials in.
