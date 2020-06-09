Social Distancing in Netherlands
Social distancing in the age of COVID-19 bars crowds from dense gatherings like movies or rock concerts. This new normal changes the business model of venues relying on turnout for profit. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi cues-up this story of a nightclub selling tickets and embracing the new normal
Episodes
-
June 08, 2020
South Africa Schools Open Despite COVID-19 Concerns
-
June 08, 2020
US Protesters Interpreters ..
-
June 08, 2020
Major Airlines Planning to Cut Jobs Amid COVID-19 Crisis
-
-
June 07, 2020
World Pays Tribute to George Floyd
-
June 05, 2020
United States Protest ...