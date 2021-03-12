Chamisa: No Army Can Stand When People Say Enough is Enough
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa, says leaders of political organizations are not the real struggle but part and parcel of the big fight for self-determination. "This is about everybody ... We are a lost nation ..." (Video: Rutendo Mawere)
