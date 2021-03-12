Accessibility links

Chamisa: No Army Can Stand When People Say Enough is Enough

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa, says leaders of political organizations are not the real struggle but part and parcel of the big fight for self-determination. "This is about everybody ... We are a lost nation ..." (Video: Rutendo Mawere)

