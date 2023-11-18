Accessibility links

Nelson Chamisa Attacks Mnangagwa Over Abduction And Killing of Pastor Masaya, Other CCC Activists

Nelson Chamisa Attacks Mnangagwa Over Abduction And Killing of Pastor Masaya, Other CCC Activists

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the abduction and killing of Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya and other activists by suspected state security agents saying his hands are full of blood of innocent civilians yearning for democracy.

