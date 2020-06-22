Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

NATO Poland War Games ...

NATO Poland War Games ...
Embed
NATO Poland War Games ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

Thousands of U.S. troops are taking part in NATO military exercises in Europe. Part of the training is taking place in Poland, just 350 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, while maritime exercises are also taking place in the Baltic Sea.USA plans to withdraw thousands of troopS

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG